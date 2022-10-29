Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Babylon in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Babylon by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Babylon by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Babylon by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

Babylon stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Babylon has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Babylon will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

