Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares trading hands.
Bahamas Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.
Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
