Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. 6,770,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,815,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 509.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

