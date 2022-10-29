Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the September 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. 2,780,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth $26,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

