Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.1649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.