Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.0 days.
Shares of BLMIF stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $11.41.
