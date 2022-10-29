Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

Shares of BLMIF stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Get Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. alerts:

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.