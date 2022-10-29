Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.00. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 262 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is a positive change from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

