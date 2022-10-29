Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.00. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 262 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Bank of East Asia Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.
Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend
Bank of East Asia Company Profile
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.
