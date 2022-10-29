Bank of Montreal (BMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.086 per share by the bank on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $10.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of BMO opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 303.1% in the first quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 100,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 28.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $6,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

