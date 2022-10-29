Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Down 78.8% in October

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ BKSC traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,479. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.18%.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

