Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after acquiring an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $5,121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 589,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,121,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,867.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 92,217 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK opened at $42.98 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

