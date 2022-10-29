BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

BankUnited Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $36.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,113,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

