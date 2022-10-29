Barber Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,410 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.69. 1,574,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

