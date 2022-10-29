Barber Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUMB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000.

FUMB stock remained flat at $19.85 during trading on Friday. 62,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,130. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

