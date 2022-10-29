Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 133,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 903,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,256,000 after acquiring an additional 21,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.60. 2,286,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,474. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

