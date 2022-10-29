Barber Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,431. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

