Barclays Trims Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Target Price to €19.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €38.00 ($38.78) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.13.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PHG stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

