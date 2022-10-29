Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Up 16.6% in October

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Barfresh Food Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRFH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 25.23% and a negative net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

