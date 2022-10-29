Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.42) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Base Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON:BSE opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.06. The stock has a market cap of £167.87 million and a PE ratio of 237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.55. Base Resources has a one year low of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 21 ($0.25).

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

