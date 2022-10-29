Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.
Baxter International Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Trading of Baxter International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
