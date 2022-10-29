Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $73.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.07.
Baxter International Stock Performance
Shares of BAX stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 110,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
