Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $73.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 110,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

