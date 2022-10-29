BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Up 1.6 %

BCE stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.53. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.719 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BCE shares. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

