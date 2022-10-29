Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

