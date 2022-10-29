Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 6,036 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.