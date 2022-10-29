Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,921 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at about $36,438,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

