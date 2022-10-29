Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

