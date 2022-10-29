Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOO opened at $64.29 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

