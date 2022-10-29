Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $900,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE EPD opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

