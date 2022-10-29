Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,328 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,622,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,874,000 after acquiring an additional 126,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.