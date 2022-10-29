Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,863 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

