Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 883 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $71.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.