Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,531,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after buying an additional 81,757 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 404,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 170,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.6 %

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.51. 297,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,968,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $261.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

