Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 6,747 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 140,911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 96,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,631,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

