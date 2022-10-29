Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 105,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of BLCM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.05. 17,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.
