Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$800.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.95 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.58-0.62 EPS.

NYSE:BHE traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $988.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.96. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after buying an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

