Benchmark Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.19.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.51.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

