Bennett Selby Investments LP Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,434 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.3% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Starbucks by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 69,338 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 159,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,284,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

