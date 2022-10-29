Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $457,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

