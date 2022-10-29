Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Stock Performance

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,830 shares of company stock worth $6,245,748. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

ACN traded up $8.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,677. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

