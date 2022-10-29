Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases 3,159 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after acquiring an additional 588,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $295.72. 9,960,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,703,227. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

