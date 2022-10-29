BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,231 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.60.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.64. 2,460,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,060. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

