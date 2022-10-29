BHK Investment Advisors LLC Invests $437,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $472,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,478,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,706,449 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FELE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.15. The company had a trading volume of 253,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,279. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

