BHK Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 345 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 0.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.37. 2,568,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,155. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

