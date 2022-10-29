BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $150.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,652. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

