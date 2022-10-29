Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Short Interest Down 62.3% in October

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bilander Acquisition Price Performance

TWCB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 8,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Bilander Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bilander Acquisition by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 61,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilander Acquisition by 1,457.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 548,617 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Bilander Acquisition by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 517,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Bilander Acquisition by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,872,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

