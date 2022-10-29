Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 3,110 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 6.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $26,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. 3,509,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,309. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

