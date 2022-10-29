Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 1,619 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 132,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.94. 5,531,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,140. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.99.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

