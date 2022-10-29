Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 7,251 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.25. 11,899,730 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.