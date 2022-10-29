Biltmore Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,248 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises 0.9% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned about 0.62% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 629.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 460,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 322,638 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 251,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 90,863 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 227,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MSOS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.