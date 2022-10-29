Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $693,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $10.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.47. 3,644,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,668. The company has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.73.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

