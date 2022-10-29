Biltmore Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 16.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 11.5% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,490. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $274.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

